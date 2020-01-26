North Little Rock Fire Being Investigated As Homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in North Little Rock say a house fire earlier this month is being investigated as a homicide.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a North Little Rock home early in the morning on Jan. 18.

After the blaze was extinguished, firefighters found the body of a man.

The remains were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police say the manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 32-year old Joshua Dylan Watson.