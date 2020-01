Warmer temperatures and sunshine are in the forecast as we start our week. Rain chances increase midweek.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNDAY FORECAST

The temperatures are chilly to start the day, but they warm into the mid 50s for the afternoon.

Northwest Arkansas

River Valley

RAIN CHANCES?

A stray shower is possible in the afternoon, but the chance is low.

The possibility of rain increases by midweek, especially all day on Tuesday.

-Sabrina