Cedarville Schools Receive Grant For Free Dinner Meals For Students

CEDARVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — One local school is working to help keep kids stay healthy and well-nourished with a new grant.

Cedarville Schools are now offering a meal to students involved in after school care or extra-curricular activities.

“We are a high poverty school district, and we just felt a need to feed our students dinner,” said Principal Rebecca Cook.

Cedarville School District received a grant to help students get the nutrition they need daily.

Around one hundred kids stay after school every day, and many of them leave hungry after a long day.

Thanks to the grant, all students from kindergarten through 12th grade will have the opportunity to eat dinner after school activities or sports practice.

The child and adult food program grant will reimburse the school for every meal served after school and will pay for the foodservice staff.

Elementary School Principal Rebeca Cook says the school qualifies because of the financial need of students.

“Parents are extremely excited, and so are our kids because most of them are hungry after a long school day, and now they can get a meal before they go home,” said Cook.

From now on, dinner will be served from 3:30 to 5:15 on all school days.