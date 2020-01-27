Centerton Officer Under Investigation For Accidental Discharge Of A Weapon

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFSM) — An investigation is underway after a Centerton officer’s firearm was accidentally discharged.

According to Centerton Police Chief Cody Harper, the incident occurred on Monday, Jan. 20.

Allegations of an accident/incidental discharge of a firearm are being investigated.

5NEWS is working to determine who fired the weapon and where it happened.

The employment status of the individual under investigation is unclear.

No other details have been released at this time.

The investigation is currently open and ongoing.