Court Rules Against Arkansas’ 2-Year Limit On Contributions

(AP) — A federal appeal court has ruled against an Arkansas law that prevents candidates for state office from accepting campaign contributions more than two years before an election.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a judge’s decision to grant a preliminary injunction that prevents the state from enforcing its “blackout period.”

A Pulaski County woman had sued over the restriction.

Her attorneys argued it prevented her from exercising her First Amendment right to contribute money to candidates she wants to support in the 2022 election.