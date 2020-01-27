Court Rules Against Arkansas’ 2-Year Limit On Contributions

Posted 12:43 pm, January 27, 2020, by

Photo courtesy of the Arkansas Senate.

(AP) — A federal appeal court has ruled against an Arkansas law that prevents candidates for state office from accepting campaign contributions more than two years before an election.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a judge’s decision to grant a preliminary injunction that prevents the state from enforcing its “blackout period.”

A Pulaski County woman had sued over the restriction.

Her attorneys argued it prevented her from exercising her First Amendment right to contribute money to candidates she wants to support in the 2022 election.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.