Disturbed Announced For Walmart AMP In 2020

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — 2-time Grammy nominees Disturbed will be bringing The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour with guest Staind and Bad Wolves to the Walmart AMP this summer.

The concert is on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and is part of the 2020 Cox Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31, at noon. Prices range from $45 to $179.50 plus applicable fees and can be purchased by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com. In-person purchases can be made only at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 am until 2 pm Monday through Friday and noon until 4 pm on Saturday. Tickets will be available for purchase via the WAC Tickets app on Friday, Feb. 7.

The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour celebrates the two-decade anniversary of the band’s seminal album, The Sickness. On this tour, the band will perform songs off the album, as well as tracks from their most recent studio release, Evolution, and their extensive catalog.

The multi-Platinum-selling quartet accomplished the rare feat of achieving five consecutive number one debuts on the Billboard Top 200.

Staind

Over the course of their career, Staind released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide. Break The Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified five times Platinum, featured the smash single, “It’s Been A While,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at No. 1. Staind is currently comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Lewis, lead guitarist Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist April and drummer Sal Giancarelli.

Bad Wolves

Bad Wolves consists of vocalist Tommy Vext, drummer John Boecklin, guitarist Doc Coyle, guitarist Chris Cain and bassist Kyle Konkie. They released their debut album, Disobey (May 2018), via Better Noise Music, which reached No. 22 on the Billboard Top 200, No. 2 on the Hard Rock Chart, No. 4 on Rock, and No. 8 on the Top Current Albums Chart. Their global breakout single, “Zombie,” is certified Platinum in the U.S. and Sweden, Double Platinum in Canada, Gold in Australia and IMPALA Diamond in Europe.