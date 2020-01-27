Ed Walker’s, AQ Chicken House, Neal’s Café Finalist For 2020 Arkansas Food Hall Of Fame

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Several local restaurants that foodies in western Arkansas have loved for years are nominated for the 2020 class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.
10 finalists have been named for the 2020 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame class.
- AQ Chicken House of Springdale
- Bruno’s Little Italy of Little Rock
- Cattleman’s Steak House of Texarkana
- Ed Walker’s Drive-In & Restaurant of Fort Smith
- Feltner’s Whatta-Burger of Russellville
- Kream Kastle of Blytheville
- Murry’s Restaurant of Hazen
- Neal’s Café of Springdale
- The Ohio Club of Hot Springs
- Star of India of Little Rock
The Department of Arkansas Heritage launched the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame program in 2016 to recognize Arkansas’s legendary restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events across the state.
Over 1,450 submissions were received from all 75 counties in Arkansas for the fourth class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.
Winners will be announced at a reception and induction ceremony on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock.
Other categories being decided on at the event include:
Proprietor of the Year
- Capi Peck of Little Rock
- Matt McClure of Bentonville
- Peter Brave of Little Rock
- Sami Lal of Little Rock
- Scott McGehee of Little Rock
Food-Themed Events
- Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival
- International Greek Food Festival
- Our Lady of the Lake Church’s Annual Spaghetti Dinner
- Tontitown Grape Festival
Gone But Not Forgotten
- Habib’s Café
- Mary Maestri’s
- Shaddon’s BBQ
“We are overwhelmed with how the interest in Arkansas food continues to grow across our state,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “We are so pleased to be leading this discussion about food as a special part of Arkansas’s heritage and culture.”
The 2020 Arkansas Food of the Year was also announced as rice.
Information about tickets to the reception and induction ceremony can be found here.