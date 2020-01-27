× Fayetteville Man Arrested For Burglary & Other Charges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man is behind bars after he’s arrested on multiple charges.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Wolfdale Road early Tuesday (Jan. 21) morning.

The woman told dispatchers that a man, identified as 51-year-old Donald Bryan, was drunk and had kicked in the front door of her home. The woman’s stepdad then beat Bryan up once he entered the home, the police report states.

Donald Bryan was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center facing charges of Residential Burglary, Third-Degree Battery and Criminal Mischief.