Future School Set To Move Forward With $5.8 Million Expansion

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TB&P) — The Future School of Fort Smith is ready to move ahead with a $5.8 building expansion project. The expansion will add 18,000 square feet to the existing school, which is currently 16,000 square feet.

The school’s board approved plans for the expansion project, which will more than double the school’s footprint, at its Jan. 21 meeting.

The addition will replace modular buildings the school uses and add enough classroom space that the school can open to students in ninth grade. The school now serves 10th through 12th grades. Enrollment was 225 Friday (Jan. 24), but the school can host 325 students, said Superintendent Boyd Logan.

“It would be a little tight, but we could make it work,” he said.

But in order to add ninth graders to the mix, the school needs to be able to accommodate more. The expansion will allow the school to accommodate 400 students in ninth through 12th grades, Logan said. Founded in 2016, Future School of Fort Smith is a tuition-free, public charter high school centered on a personalized approach to learning via student-designed internships, personalized learning plans, and an advisor for each student.

