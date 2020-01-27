Hunter Biden Agrees To Pay Child Support To Arkansas Woman

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father’s, Vice President Joe Biden’s, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine’s fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden’s son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine’s president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Hunter Biden has agreed to pay child support to an Arkansas woman after he was declared the father of her child.
According to court documents, Biden will pay monthly child support retroactive to November 2018.
The Independence County Circuit Court ruled Biden was the father after a DNA test confirmed him as the father of the child.
Biden previously denied all allegations.
He is already the father of three children and recently married a different woman.
Biden will have to start paying child support on February 1, 2020.