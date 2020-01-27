Kansas City Royals To Wear Patch Honoring David Glass Throughout 2020 Season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFSM) — Following the death of David Glass, the Kansas City Royals will wear a patch on their jerseys during the 2020 season to honor the former Owner and Chairman.

The patch will display his initials, ‘DG,’ in royal blue with a crown adornment.

Glass served as President and CEO of Walmart Inc. from 1988 to 2000.

He died January 9, 2020, of complications associated with pneumonia.

After serving on the organization’s board while owned by Ewing Kauffman, David Glass purchased the Kansas City Royals in 2000. He served on many MLB committees and oversaw the 2012 All-Star Game and two Postseason appearances, including the World Series Championship in 2015.