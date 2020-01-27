Morning Fog Followed By Warm Afternoon Sunshine

After some fog to start the morning, Monday will be a nice day! Lots of sunshine is in the forecast with highs in the 50s and 60s. Rain returns Tuesday.

VIDEO FORECAST

WARM MONDAY

Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with plenty of sunshine. By sunset, some high clouds will start to roll in and rain will arrive tomorrow.

Showers arrive Tuesday morning with on-and-off rain throughout the day. During the daylight hours, we'll stay in the 40s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could get a bit colder with lows in the 30s. The rain-snow line will drift and approach the AR-MO state line.

