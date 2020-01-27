One Arrested After Pursuit In Sebastian County, Search Underway For Second Suspect

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — One man is arrested and a search is underway after a police chase Sunday (Jan. 26) night.

According to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit came off of I-540 into Arkansas around the intersection of Highway 271 and Highway 253. A deputy happened to be in the area and saw the pursuit pass in front of him.

The pursuit went through the Brooken Hill area and onto Highway 71 S in Fort Smith before the deputies were able to stop the pursuit in the 3400 block of Duke.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver was seen running away from the vehicle soon after being stopped. Deputies were able to run after the man and arrest him. The driver was identified as Ron Peerson, 49, of Bonanza.

Deputies say the whereabouts of the second suspect was not determined. Other units from several local agencies responded to the area to search for the second suspect, but deputies say he was not found.

The identity of the second man has not been released. Peerson told deputies he did not really know the other man who was with him.

Peerson was arrested on charges of Fleeing by Vehicle, Fleeing on Foot and Reckless Driving. At the Detention Center, Peerson was also charged with Furnishing a Prohibited Article and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Deputies say he also had a parole violation placed on him.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.