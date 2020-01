FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) —Sir Mix-A-Lot, known for the hit song ‘Baby Got Back,’ will be performing this March at TempleLive in Fort Smith.

The concert is slated for Friday, March 27, at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. Ticket information can be found here.

While mainly known for his multi-platinum single ‘Baby Got Back,’ Mix-A-Lot has three platinum albums.

TempleLive is located at 200 North 11th Street, operating out of the historic Masonic Temple in downtown Fort Smith.