Two People In Oklahoma Being Tested For Coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFSM) — Two people have met the criteria to be tested for possible novel coronavirus in Oklahoma, according to officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There has not been a confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Oklahoma.

“It is important to note that a person under investigation is not a case of novel coronavirus. The Oklahoma State Department of Health does not disclose demographic or other information during investigations while laboratory testing is pending.”

Even with a positive case in Oklahoma, officials say the risk to the general public is low. Public health officials identify possible contacts to a person under investigation and notify them to assess their exposure risk.

At this time, all confirmed US cases have a history of travel to Wuhan, China, which is the epicenter of the outbreak.

Although five cases have been identified to date, of 110 persons under investigation identified in 26 states, laboratory testing was negative for 32 individuals. Testing is pending for the remaining 73.