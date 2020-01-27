Woman Dies After Fleeing Officer, Running Into Fayetteville Traffic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville police have confirmed one woman has died after she fled from police, running into traffic on Fulbright Expressway.

Around 6:15 p.m. Monday (Jan. 27), an officer responded to the area of N. Gregg Avenue and W. Swallow Circle in reference to a welfare check. The caller had reported that they were concerned for the occupants of a tent located just off a trail in the area.

When the officer arrived, they attempted to speak with one of the tent occupants. That individual, an unidentified woman, fled from the officer heading southbound. The fleeing subject eventually ran onto Fulbright Expressway, where she was struck by a vehicle.

Officers immediately performed emergency aid, but were unable to resuscitate the woman.

Arkansas State Police are currently on scene investigating the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as they are made available.