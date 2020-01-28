A Cold Rain Moving In For Tuesday

Showers will be moving in today as our next storm system arrives. The heaviest and most-frequent rainfall will take place later in the afternoon and evening. A half inch can be expected. We’ll dry out by Wednesday afternoon with a warming trend on the way for the rest of the week.

VIDEO FORECAST

RAINY TUESDAY

The majority of our showers will arrive this afternoon and evening. They should stay fairly light to moderate. No severe weather is expected. Rain will wrap up by Wednesday late morning.

Some of the heaviest rain is expected to arrive this evening.

---Futurecast at 7PM:

Around a half inch is expected by Wednesday afternoon.

-Matt