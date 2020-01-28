× Benton County Burglary Suspect Arrested After Warrant Issued

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — A man wanted for burglary and other charges is now behind bars after an arrest warrant was issued.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Blake Adams, 25, was arrested Saturday (Jan. 25) on charges of Residential Burglary, Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief.

On December 23, police were called to a home on S. Davis Street in Pea Ridge in reference to a burglary. The caller stated that the glass on the back door of the home was broken.

According to the affidavit, the homeowner noticed that some jewelry was missing, and was able to provide video recordings of the suspect entering the home.

As police were leaving the scene, a neighbor approached officers because they believed that someone had also broken into their home. The neighbor told police that they believed someone had entered their home through an unlocked window because some items were moved and $20 in cash was missing.

According to the affidavit, dispatchers later received a tip from an anonymous caller that knew who the suspect was, and identified the suspect as Blake Adams.

The jewelry taken from the victim’s home was later recovered from Adams.

He’s being held at the Benton County Jail. His first court appearance is set for March 2.