Fayetteville Officers Awarded The Chief’s Award Of Valor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — For the first time, one of the officers who gunned down the man who murdered a Fayetteville police officer tell their story on camera. Officer Stephen Carr was executed in December by London T. Philips. Carr was sitting in his patrol car parked behind the police department when he was shot multiple times.

At the Fayetteville Police appreciation and awards ceremony, those three officers who were there that night were given the chief’s award of valor. Those officers were Officer Natalie Eucce, Sergeant James Jennings and Corporal Seay Floyd.

“He died, so all of us could be here, and he died so all those people on the square could still be here. And he didn’t have a chance, but he was still a hero for all of us that night and always.”

Officer Natalie Eucee was seen on camera for the first time, talking about Sgt. Stephen Carr in a video made for the banquet.

Officer Eucce says working with her best friend, Stephen Carr was the best two and a half years of her life.

“He was my therapist, he was my financial adviser and my family. He was my daughter’s uncle…uncle Stephen and he was my protector, you know,” she said.

It was a day police Chief Mike Reynolds calls the worst day in the history of the Fayetteville Police Department.

“They showed a lot of courage, a lot of intestinal fortitude, and really did what we all hope that we can do in this profession when we are faced with that,” Reynolds said.

Chief Reynolds says that night was not only a nightmare for the police department but also the community.

“Just knowing that when this situation occurs our officers will run into this fire, not run away from it and they’ll protect all citizens of Fayetteville, and they just saved lives that night, and we couldn’t be prouder of them or prouder of our police department,” he said.

Eucce says she’d been working with Carr for a year on the Dickson street beat. They were given the nicknames Winnie the Pooh and Piglet because Officer Carr was known as the big teddy bear.