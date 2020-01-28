Firefighter’s Gear Stolen From Vehicle in Benton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — A Northwest Arkansas firefighter has fallen victim to a thief. Someone breaking into cars in Benton County got away with his gear.

He's not the only recent victim to break-ins in Benton County, some of the acts have been caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows a woman attempting to break into cars parked in front of a Prairie Grove home.

While this attempt didn't pan out, several people in Benton county fell victim in a string of robberies.

The sheriff's office is urging people to lock their vehicles.

"They take wallets, purses, anything they can grab. Then the next thing you know a few days later they are stealing the vehicle," Brian Horstman said.

The Horstmans live in rural Rogers, and a few months ago two masked men stole all of their land and hunting equipment.

"You get that in a lifetime for it and it's taken in 17 minutes," Brian Horstman said. "While we are working I guess it's their job to rob others who are working for their stuff," Kathy Horstman said.

They hot-wired and took off with their truck after loading everything in sight. About $20,000 worth of equipment was taken.

Avoca firefighter Angel Suarez's truck was broken into and windows smashed. All of his gear was taken, even though it had the department's logo on it.

"When I looked closer I saw two medical bags were stolen. One big, one smaller. My tote box that has all of my fire equipment had been broken into. They took my firefighting maks and some of my wildland gear," Suarez said.

Suarez and the Horstmans have something in common, it's going to cost them money.

"Most of the equipment I bought out of pocket and now it's all gone have to be replaced," Suarez said.