In Snub To US, Britain Will Allow Huawei In 5G Networks

Britain has decided to let Huawei have a limited role in supplying new high-speed mobile gear to wireless carriers.

The Chinese tech company will also be banned from the network’s sensitive “core.”

By giving Huawei limited access to new 5G networks, the U.K. is ignoring U.S. government warnings that it would cut off intelligence sharing over security concerns.

Britain’s decision is the first by a major U.S. ally in Europe, and follows intense lobbying from the Trump administration as the U.S. vies with China for technological dominance.

Huawei said it was reassured by the decision, which it portrayed as a victory.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton condemned the U.K.’s decision to allow Huawei to build 5G networks for wireless carriers.

“This decision is deeply disappointing for American supporters of the Special Relationship. I fear London has freed itself from Brussels only to cede sovereignty to Beijing. Allowing Huawei to build the U.K.’s 5G networks today is like allowing the KGB to build its telephone network during the Cold War. The Chinese Communist Party will now have a foothold to conduct pervasive espionage on British society and has increased economic and political leverage over the United Kingdom. The short-term savings aren’t worth the long-term costs. In light of this decision, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence should conduct a thorough review of U.S.-U.K. intelligence-sharing.”

Author: KELVIN CHAN and DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press