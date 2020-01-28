Johnson County Westside Cancels Classes For 3 Days Due To Flu Outbreak

HARTMAN, Ark. (KFSM) — Due to a recent flu outbreak, Johnson County Westside School District has canceled classes and all activities until Monday, Feb. 3.

The district said in a Facebook post that it will give students and staff Wednesday, Thursday and Friday off to recover.

Access to all buildings, including gymnasiums, will be restricted through Friday (Jan. 31) to allow custodial staff to work without interruption. Gym access on both campuses will be available starting Saturday (Feb. 1) morning.

“We will utilize AMI Days 2,3, and 4 during this time. However, with the large amount of students currently sick it is perfectly reasonable for your child to rest and recover during this time and not worry about the packets. Staff will be more than willing to work with all students on this when we resume on Monday.”

Tuesday’s basketball games have been moved to Thursday, Feb. 6, at Danville. Friday’s Alumni Game has been canceled and will be made up at a later date.