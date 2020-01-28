Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Arkansas Eye Surgery Referendum

January 28, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has dismissed a lawsuit trying to prevent a referendum this fall on a new law expanding the procedures that optometrists can perform.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen dismissed the lawsuit Tuesday by Arkansans for Healthy Eyes, which is a group opposed to the referendum effort.

The lawsuit claimed the referendum wasn’t approved under the correct process.

The new law allows optometrists to perform several procedures that previously only ophthalmologists could perform.

The state Supreme Court last week said it wouldn’t reconsider its ruling that state election officials must count thousands of signatures submitted for the proposed referendum.

