Logan County Suspect Linked To Four Burglaries Arrested

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — A suspect is behind bars after being linked to four burglaries in Logan County.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday (Jan. 25) a Magazine resident called the department after they spotted some property at a house that had been reported as stolen.

Officers went to the house and located Dallas Siddons, 22, of Magazine. Siddons was taken to the Sheriff’s Office where he confessed to three residential burglaries in the Magazine area.

Deputies then searched Siddons’ home and found stolen property from the burglaries along with property linking him to a fourth burglary.

Siddons was booked into the Logan County Detention Center, and affidavits are being prepared to charge him with four counts of Residential Burglary and four counts of Theft of Property.