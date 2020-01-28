McDonald County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Suspect Who Beheaded Pregnant Sheep

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KFSM) — The McDonald’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating those responsible for beheading a young pregnant sheep.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Jan. 14 at an address north of Powell, unknown suspect(s) shot, killed, and beheaded a young pregnant sheep.

The suspect(s) took the sheep’s head with them and left the body of the animal in the owner’s field.

On Jan. 27, at the same location, a second sheep was discovered shot in the head at close range. The animal was left in the owner’s field fully intact on this occasion.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with information regarding these incidents to please contact the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4318.