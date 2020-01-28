Medical Marijuana Sales Top $35 Million In Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Patients in Arkansas have spent $35.69 million on medical marijuana since it rolled out last May.

Scott Hardin, the spokesperson for the Department of Finance and Administration, said 16 dispensaries are open for business in the Natural State while the remaining 16 remain in various stages of development.

Plant Family Therapeutics in Mountain Home is the latest dispensary to get approval to open by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board in Arkansas. Two dispensaries in the state capitol could soon be approved to open for business.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission (MMC) will hold their next meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 29. MMC meetings in the past were live streamed on their Facebook page, starting Wednesday the sessions will be live streamed by AETN at www.aetn.org/arcan.

A list of total sales for dispensaries has been provided by Scott Hardin:

Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 297.32 pounds of medical marijuana.

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 1,263.82 pounds of medical marijuana.

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 228.19 pounds of medical marijuana.

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 249.46 pounds of medical marijuana.

Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 570.12 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 483.98 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 606.02 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 501.57 pounds of medical marijuana.

Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold a total of 512.37 pounds of medical marijuana.

Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold a total of 392.09 pounds of medical marijuana.

Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold a total of 116.02 pounds of medical marijuana.

NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold a total of 111.15 pounds of medical marijuana.

420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold a total of 36.53 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold a total of 83.43 pounds of medical marijuana.

Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 8.27 pounds of medical marijuana.

Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 2.17 pounds of medical marijuana.

Combined, this is more than 5,463 pounds of medical marijuana and $35.69 million in total sales.