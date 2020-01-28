Segment Sponsored by: Breeden Dodge
Mrs. Jones 4th Grade Huntsville Intermediate School
-
Mrs. McGaugh 4th Grade Huntsville Intermediate School
-
Mrs. Eaton 4th Grade Huntsville intermediate School
-
Mrs. Day 4th Grade Paris Elementary
-
Mrs. Denson 4th Grade Greenwood Westwood Elementary
-
Mrs. Peters 4th Grade Marvin Elementary, Mulberry
-
-
Mrs. Loveday 1st Grade Mansfield Elementary School
-
Mrs. Barbry 2nd Grade Mansfield Elementary School
-
Mrs. Butler 1st Grade Life Way Christian School, Centerton
-
Mrs. Bardin 6th Grade Barling Elementary
-
Mrs. Wewers 3rd Grade Paris Elementary
-
-
Mrs. Yeargan 3rd Grade Greenland Elementary
-
Mrs. Titsworth 1st Grade Paris Elementary
-
Mrs. Holland 4th Grade Mansfield Elementary School