New Grant Helping Lincoln Middle School Build Pump Bike Track

LINCOLN, Ark. (KFSM) — A new grant will help Lincoln Middle School continue its mission of promoting outdoor activities to students.

The school just received money from Simmons Bank to build a new pump bike track.

The track will be part of the school’s outdoor adventure club. The club promotes outdoor activities among students.

It began a couple of years ago when the school received its first grant from Simmons Bank.

It includes an indoor rock climbing wall where students learn the basics before going to Lincoln Lake to put their skills into action. There are also outdoor classrooms where students can learn or participate in morning yoga.

Assistant principal Stan Karber says that kids will continue to build their confidence by doing these activities.

“We believe that if you can teach a kid to be confident in anything, then they’re going to be good at just about anything and believe that they can actually do that. And I know it’s kind of a cliche to say, you can do anything you wanna do, but you gotta believe that to a certain extent, so we teach these kids all of these outdoor sports which have a high level of self-doubt. When you look at the top of a rock wall or down the pipe of a mountain bike, you think I don’t know if I can do this, but once it’s done, that self-confidence builds up,” he said.

They hope to have the new track built by May.