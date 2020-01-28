PETA Placing Billboard To Pay Tribute To Chickens Killed In Crash Near Waldron

WALDRON, Ark. (KFSM) — PETA is planning to place a billboard at the crash site of an overturned chicken truck on Highway 71 near Waldron urging people to go vegan.

The crash happened on Monday, Jan. 20, and blocked traffic for hours as crews cleared the roadway.

"Every chicken who died in this terrifying wreck was an individual who felt pain and fear—and so is every chicken whose throat is slit in a slaughterhouse," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "PETA's ad encourages anyone who's disturbed by the thought of animals suffering on the side of the road or under the slaughterhouse knife to go vegan."

Arkansas State Police said in a crash summary that there were no injuries due to the crash, but family members of the truck driver have reached out to 5NEWS to confirm that the driver did sustain injuries.

PETA states that there were more than 100 crashes in 2019 involving trucks carrying animals used for food—and there have already been 17 since the start of 2020.