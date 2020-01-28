× Sen. Cotton Calls For Targeted China Travel Ban To Stop Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFSM) — Earlier Tuesday (Jan. 28), Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) sent a letter calling for the administration to take several steps to protect U.S. citizens from the coronavirus, including a ban on all commercial flights between the United States and China.

In addition to the targeted travel ban, his letter recommends the following course of action to stop the spread of coronavirus:

Allow American citizens in China to evacuate under appropriate monitoring

Allow critical trade to continue safely

Allow medical personnel and scientists to travel to and from China

Marshal the full resources of the federal government to engineer a vaccine

Senator Cotton sent the letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf.

You can find a link to the letter here.

Senator Cotton is following up on his letter to Secretary Alex Azar on January 22 urging the government to prepare contingency measures, including a travel ban, in anticipation of the spread of coronavirus.