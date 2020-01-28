Time Winding Down To Register To Vote In Arkansas For Upcoming Elections

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Voting registration ends on February 3 in Arkansas, leaving just a few days left to register to vote in the upcoming primary elections in March.

To register, go to your local courthouse, DMV, or even print off the form online. You then fill out personal information and answer a few questions.

Once complete, take the filled out form to an official office or mail it, and you’re all set.

It only takes only a few minutes to get registered.

Washington county clerk Becky Lewallen said some may not understand the importance of voting.

“It’s definitely important to get registered to vote so you can have your opinion you can go and vote, and hopefully, your candidate that you support wins the election,” said Lewallen.