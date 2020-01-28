Walmart ‘Monitoring’ Coronavirus, Equity Markets Fall On Potential Global Economy Impact

(TB&P)— Impacts on the global economy from the growing threat of the coronavirus outbreak are beginning to spread with business closures, travel restrictions and losses in equity markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday (Jan. 27) fell 1.6%, the Standard & Poor’s 500 was down 1.6% and NASDAQ was down 1.9%.

Bentonville-based Walmart Inc. and Springdale-based Tyson Foods are two Arkansas companies with operations in China.

Wuhan, China, a city in the central part of the country with 11 million residents, is on what Chinese officials call a lockdown. Residents aren’t allowed to leave, and visitors aren’t allowed in. The lockdown, according to some reports, extends in some form to more than 57 million people in 15 Chinese cities.

As of Monday afternoon, Chinese officials were reporting that the virus death toll was above 80, with about 2,800 confirmed cases in the county and “several dozen” cases confirmed in Australia, Japan and the United States.

