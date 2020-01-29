ADH: Flu Deaths in Arkansas Rises To 33 For This Season

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Six more Arkansans have died due to flu-related illnesses this week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

This brings the death toll to 33 this flu season in Arkansas; one was a pediatric death.

The ADH does not release the victim’s name, description, or where they were from.

Since September 29, 2019, 13,200 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 1,900 positive tests reported this week.

The ADH reports “widespread” flu activity across the state with “high” intensity.

The CDC estimates a total of 8,200 flu deaths have occurred nationwide, including 54 pediatric deaths reported this season.

To date, four facilities, including two nursing homes in Arkansas, have reported an influenza outbreak.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.4 percent among public schools. As of January 28, 2020, the ADH reports four schools/districts closed briefly due to the flue this season.

You can view a weekly flu report from this season from the ADH by following this link.