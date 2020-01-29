Biscuitville Honors Man Who Stopped Attempted Kidnapping Inside Restaurant

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville officials said thank you to a man credited with stopping a kidnapping inside a Greensboro restaurant back in December.

The CEO of Biscuitville and other restaurant workers honored Cody Byrd with the “Good Citizen Award” and free biscuits for a year.

Cody Byrd was in the Biscuitville off West Market Street when he noticed another man acting strangely around a little girl.

The man followed the 8-year-old to the bathroom, but Byrd got in the way, talking to the man and scaring him off.

Byrd then took pictures of the suspect’s car as he drove off and called 911.

Greensboro police then tracked the suspect down. They arrested 55-year-old Timothy Fry and charging him with Attempted Kidnapping and Indecent Liberties.

Tuesday was the first day the girl’s parents returned to that Biscuitville after the scare. Her father said Byrd’s quick actions meant everything to his family.

“Most people would never [have] even done anything, much less take the pictures he took and call instantly. He just automatically knew what to do. I don’t know if it’s his Cub Scouts background, or just his parents teaching him to do the right thing but yeah absolutely he’s a true hero,” said Rick Owen.

Byrd said he’s honored by the ceremony but he just did the right thing in the right place at the right time.

“If you know there are children around you, be aware of them, make sure they’re protected because it’s not just the parents’ job to protect them it’s everyone’s,” said Byrd.

Cody Byrd’s mom joined him at the ceremony and the Owen family says they consider him a part of their own.

Biscuitville also gave the Owens free biscuits for a year, plus free country fries which are their daughter’s favorite.