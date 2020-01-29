Investigation Of Suspected Coronavirus Confirmed In Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one case of suspected coronavirus is under investigation within the state.

The U.S. government has evacuated at least 195 Americans out of Wuhan, China, the city where the center of the virus outbreak, the CDC confirmed.

It’s unknown at this time where in the state the suspected case is.

Senator Tom Cotton released the following statement on Twitter:

China, but also Germany, Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan: all countries with person-to-person transmission of coronavirus. Meanwhile flights from China are landing in the US every hour. This has to stop. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 29, 2020

For more information on coronavirus from the CDC, click here.

More on this story as it develops.

Clarification: An earlier version of this story said there was a confirmed case within the state. There is a case being investigated.