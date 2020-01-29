Company Found Partly Responsible For Oklahoma Rig Explosion

OKLAHOMA (AP) — An Oklahoma jury has found a Houston-based company partially responsible for a January 2018 explosion and fire that killed five men.

The Pittsburg County jury on Monday found National Oilwell Varco 10% responsible for the blast and ordered the company to pay $1 million each to the estates of Josh Ray of Fort Worth, Texas, and Cody Risk of Wellington, Colorado.

The families of all victims that included Oklahomans Parker Waldridge of Crescent, Matt Smith of McAlester and Roger Cunningham of Seminole previously reached settlements with other companies involved in the rig at Quinton.