Fayetteville Man Sentenced To Over 17 Years For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A local man has been sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison on one count of being a Felon In Possession of a Firearm.

According to court records, on March 5, 2019, Charlie Foster, 39, of Fayetteville was pulled over by Springdale police.

Officers noticed that Foster seemed extremely nervous.

After learning that Foster was on parole with a search waiver on file, he was asked to exit the vehicle and a pat down search was conducted.

During the search, Officers found a loaded .45 caliber pistol tucked inside Foster’s waistband. The firearm had a round in the chamber, according to court records.

Foster was sentenced under the Armed Career Criminal Act, which provides a sentencing range of 15 years to life for individuals who have been convicted of federal gun crimes and have at least three prior felony convictions for crimes of violence and/or serious drug offenses.