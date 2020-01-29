× Foul Fest, Free Throw Shooting Contest Goes Against Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – South Carolina entered Wednesday’s game at Arkansas as the second most penalized team in college basketball but the whistles were going both ways inside Bud Walton Arena.

The two teams combined for 57 personal fouls and attempted 73 free throws but it was the Gamecocks who stole the win as the edged Arkansas with a 79-77 win.

Arkansas had a chance to win the game on the final possession but Isaiah Joe’s 3-pointer from the corner was off the mark. The loss was the third straight in SEC play by Arkansas.

This story will be updated.