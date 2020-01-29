I-49 Elm Springs On Ramp Closed After Semi-Trailer Rollover

ELM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Elm Springs northbound on ramp is closed after a semi-trailer rollover.

According to Springdale police, the ramp will be closed for about an hour while crews clean up.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

