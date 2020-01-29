I-49 Elm Springs On Ramp Closed After Semi-Trailer Rollover

Photo Gallery
ELM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Elm Springs northbound on ramp is closed after a semi-trailer rollover.
According to Springdale police, the ramp will be closed for about an hour while crews clean up.
There are no injuries reported at this time.
Traffic alert!!!
We are currently working a semi trailer that has rolled over at the north bound on ramp of Elm Springs and I49. The ramp will be closed for approximately 1 hour. There are no injuries in the accident but it will take a little while to get it cleaned up. pic.twitter.com/IrfsW0aNjf
— Springdale Police (@SpringdalePD) January 29, 2020