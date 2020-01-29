Magazine Cancels School For 2 Days Due To Flu Outbreak

MAGAZINE, Ark. (KFSM) — As a result of having too many students, teachers and staff out sick to effectively conduct classes, the Magainze School District has canceled classes for the rest of the week.

Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 30, and Friday, Jan. 31.

On the school district’s Facebook page, officials say they hope this will give everyone the chance to get well.

The school will use two AMI days for students to keep up with their work.

There will be no 7th grade or Magazine Jr. High School basketball games Thursday against County Line, but the Jr. girls and both senior high teams will travel to Mountainburg Friday night.

Parents are asked to wash your child’s coats, jackets, backpacks, lunch boxes, etc. with a disinfectant cleaner before they return to school. It’s also recommended to wash their hair and emphasize the importance of handwashing.