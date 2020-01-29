Morning Mist With North Winds And Clouds This Afternoon

Posted 5:54 am, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 05:56AM, January 29, 2020

Light, misty rain showers will continue on-and-off Wednesday morning. By the afternoon, there may still be some mist lingering but overall we’ll trend drier. Clouds will continue the next few days, finally breaking by the weekend.

VIDEO FORECAST

MISTY MORNING, CLOUDY AFTERNOON

We'll stay chilly Wednesday with some morning mist and fog. The afternoon will be drier but there will still be low clouds lingering into the overnight hours.

Chances for rain and mist will dwindle as we go further into the day.

Highs today will stay cool in the 40s thanks to northerly winds.

-Matt

