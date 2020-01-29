Should You Be More Concerned About The Flu Than Coronavirus?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON, Ark. (KFSM) — With news about the coronavirus making headlines, many doctors in the states are saying patients should focus on the flu.

There are now updated numbers from China on the coronavirus cases. The country reports more than six thousand confirmed cases, including an increased death toll, which currently stands at 131.

With all the talk of the coronavirus, doctors are saying people really need to stay focused on the flu because more people in the area are at risk of it.

Airlines across the globe are canceling flights to China because of the coronavirus.

But, here at home, flu deaths in Arkansas have risen to 33 this season.

Since the coronavirus and the flu have similar symptoms, it's leaving some people worried and confused.

With only 5 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States so far and 15 million cases of the flu, doctors are saying it's essential to focus on the flu and how to prevent it.

According to the C-D-C, about 82-hundred people have died from flu-related symptoms so far this flu season in the U-S.

While the centers for disease control and prevention says those numbers aren't unusually high, it’s much larger and more threatening than the coronavirus.

Doctor Serena Pierson says it’s important to make sure you know the symptoms of the flu and are prepared.

“Absolutely more at risk for the flu virus. As you said there’s only been 5 confirmed cases in the U.S. of this coronavirus, it comes from China unless you’ve traveled or been in international airports where you’ve been exposed or have had close contact with a person under investigation for the virus the likelihood you would have or would have contracted this virus is pretty low," said Pierson.