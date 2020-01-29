× Suspect Arrested After Home Invasion And Shooting In Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — A suspect is behind bars after a reported home invasion and shooting in Van Buren Wednesday (Jan. 29) morning.

According to Van Buren Police, 33-year-old Sampson Espinosa went to a home on Cane Hill Street at 3 a.m. and went through the front door with a shotgun.

Police say after he entered the home, Espinosa went into a bedroom and pointed the weapon at a 14-year-old.

According to VBPD, a 17-year-old who was also in the room struggled to get the gun from the suspect when at least one shot was fired. None of the victims were struck.

Police say the 17-year-old fought Espinosa until he was able to get him out the front door before locking it.

Espinosa left the scene and was later located by Arkansas State Police where he was taken into custody.

According to police, Espinosa, who has a history with the victims, was charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons.

He was booked into the Crawford County Detention Center with no bond.