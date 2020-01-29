Turpentine Creek Rescues Two White Tigers

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge introduced its newest animal residents this week; white tigers Luna and Remington.

The pair were originally from Dade City Wild Things in Florida, where they were part of a pay-to-play cub petting scheme.

According to the rescue, the two tigers were forced to swim with visitors for money.

When PETA filed charges against Dade City Wild Things and the court ordered a site inspection, Luna, Remington and all the other tigers were shipped off in the night to other facilities.

Four tigers went to a facility in Florida while 19 others went to Oklahoma. During the transport to Oklahoma, a pregnant tiger gave birth to three cubs, who died from the heat.

PETA fought in court for three years to allow Turpentine Creek to rescue the four tigers from Florida. Two of them, Rory and Rajah, did not make it. A tree branch fell on their enclosure during a storm and they escaped, which led them to be killed.

The other two tigers, Luna and Remington, were rescued from Florida and are now safe and secure at Turpentine Creek.

The Turpentine Creek rescue team went to Florida and with help from fellow Big Cat Sanctuary Alliance members and Forest Animal Rescue by Peace River Refuge & Ranch, they were able to load Luna and Remington and make the 18-hour trip home.