Woman Hit By Vehicle On Wedington In Fayetteville

Posted 7:28 pm, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 07:34PM, January 29, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A woman suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle on Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

According to Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, just after 6 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 29) a vehicle hit the woman near the intersection of Wedington and West End, in front of Casey’s.

As of 7 p.m. the roadway was still shut down between Futrall Drive and Sang Avenue.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation at this time.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

