Arkansas State Troopers, ARDOT Enforcing Speed & Distracted Driving Today Along I-40

ARKANSAS, USA — State Troopers of the Arkansas State Police Highway Patrol Division will join forces on Thursday, Jan. 30 with officers of the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Highway Police, in coordinated speed enforcement and distracted driving patrol saturation along Interstate 40 from West Memphis to Fort Smith.

Between 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., nearly 100 law enforcement officers will concentrate their patrols along I-40. The state troopers will be using conventional radar speed detection equipment onboard their patrol vehicles, however, the operation will also include the use of LIDAR (light detection and ranging) speed detection equipment that will be operated along or near the highway right-of-way.

Motorists may see troopers and officers using the specialized handheld equipment at overpasses across I-40 or at unusual locations near or off the highway.

Aircraft from the Arkansas State Police Aviation Section will be incorporated into the operation and used to detect speed from aerial observations. Conventional high profile trucks will also be used as mobile platforms to identify distracted driving.

The Arkansas State Police routinely uses relatively small numbers of troopers in pre-selected portions of the interstate during localized speed enforcement operations.

Thursday’s coordinated enforcement operation with ArDOT Highway Police joined by state troopers along the entire east-west interstate highway will be one of the most significant activities the two law enforcement agencies have participated in as a team.