Campaign Against Arkansas Recreational Marijuana Measures Launched

Arkansas’ surgeon general and church groups have launched a campaign against recreational marijuana proposals that advocates are trying to get on the ballot four years after voters approved medical marijuana.

The campaign unveiled Thursday (Jan. 30) is focused on trying to urge people to not sign petitions circulating around the state for the two competing legalization proposals.

Supporters of the measures must submit at least 89,151 signatures from registered voters by July 3 and have their proposals’ wording approved to qualify for the November ballot.

The proposal would legalize marijuana use for anyone 21 years of age and older.

Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana.