Car Crashes Into Arkansas Cheer Academy In Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — A vehicle crashed into Arkansas Cheer Academy in Van Buren Thursday (Jan. 30) morning.

According to Van Buren Police Chief Jamie Hammond, a 47-year-old woman was driving southbound on Highway 59 when she hydroplaned and lost control of her vehicle.

She then left the roadway and struck the Arkansas Cheer Academy building.

No one inside the building was hurt. The business was closed during the time of the crash.

The woman in the crash suffered minor injuries, but she refused treatment at the scene.

She was not cited or arrested, and drugs/alcohol are not considered a factor in what lead to the accident.

