Early Morning Springdale Shooting Leaves One Dead

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — One man is dead following an early morning shooting in Springdale.

Springdale police responded to a call of shots fired around 3 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 30), near the area of Newell Street. There, officers found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound in a driveway.

Officers immediately performed emergency first aid, but were unable to revive the man. His body is being sent to the State Crime Lab.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, it is unclear why the man was shot or who shot him. According to police, they believe this was a targeted incident and there is no immediate danger to the public.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to bring you updates as they’re made available.