Fort Smith Police Partner With Steel Horse Rally For New Event

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Police Department is teaming up with officials of the Steel Horse Rally to bring a new event to the celebration.

“Steel Horse Rally Cops and Cones Motorcycle Exhibition” will make its inaugural debut at the 6th annual Steel Horse Rally.

The family friendly event will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 2 in the 1100 block of Garrison Avenue.

The annual charity motorcycle event is dedicated to all who serve: military, veterans, law enforcement and first responders and this new event will showcase the riding expertise of motorcycle officers from all over the state of Arkansas.

This event will not only highlight the riding talents of the host department, the Fort Smith Police Department, but also Van Buren, Fayetteville and other departments and agencies throughout Arkansas.

“This is an exciting event to watch for all ages, plus children will be able to take photos on the motorcycles after the event,” said Steel Horse Rally Inc. President Dennis Snow. “This is a great public relations opportunity for all law enforcement to interact with our community, plus it gives our community an opportunity to get to know officers in a relaxed setting.”

Snow said the SHR Cops and Cones Motorcycle Exhibition will take place right in the middle of Garrison Avenue making it easy for crowds to watch law enforcement officers navigate a precision course through orange cones.

“We are so proud to strengthen our bond with the Steel Horse Rally, showcase our riding abilities, all while getting to know our community,” said Fort Smith Police Department Motorcycle Supervisor Sgt. Steven Creek.

The 2020 Steel Horse Rally is scheduled to debut its new entertainment headquarters in the 600 block of Garrison Avenue, right across from First National Bank of Fort Smith. This new location will feature the main entertainment stage showcasing the best of local talent, a VIB (Very Important Biker) Area, vendors and sponsors.

“Crowd favorites like the Thunder Through the Valley Parade, Birds of Prey Exhibition, the Vendor Village, and the Miss Steel Horse Rally Bikini Contest are all scheduled to return for this year’s rally,” Snow said. “Attendees of this year’s rally will be able to park their motorcycle in the middle of Garrison Avenue and walk to all of these events now centered on Garrison Avenue. This ultimately adds to the sizzle, sound and excitement of the 2020 Steel Horse Rally.”

The Steel Horse Rally tradition of fast-paced motorcycle racing continues with the Steel Horse Rally Shootout III on Friday night, May 1st at Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, OK. This sanctioned race will feature professional and amateur racers from across the country and makes the rally a two state event.

The Steel Horse Rally Inc. is a non-profit charity that is dedicated to honoring all who serve and helping local charities and the community.

The Steel Horse Rally Inc. board of directors has selected four local charities to benefit from the 2020 rally: The Buddy Smith Home for Veterans, the Fort Smith Museum of History, Antioch for Youth and Family, and the Children’s Service League.

The inaugural Steel Horse Rally was held in 2015. Over the span of five years, the rally has had a total estimated attendance of nearly 300,000 visitors, donated more than $100,000 to local charities and has had a total estimated local economic impact of more than $60 million.

For more information about the 2020 Steel Horse Rally, visit www.TheSteelHorseRally.com.